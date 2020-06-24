Villa fight back to draw with Newcastle

NEWCASTLE – Aston Villa substitute Ahmed El Mohamady scored with seven minutes remaining to give his beleaguered side a potential lifeline from relegation as they claimed a vital point in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Villa remained in the bottom two but will be buoyed by their fightback at St James' Park after Dwight Gayle had put the home team in front in the 68th minute.

Newcastle, who beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Sunday in their first game after the Covid-19 lockdown, stayed in 13th place as they advanced to 39 points from 31 games.

Villa have 27 points, having drawn two of three games played in a seven-day spell after the league’s return to action.

With the end of the season fast approaching, both sides are in desperate need of points to retain their Premier League status for next season. Newcastle United welcome Manchester City to St James' Park in their next game, while Aston Villa tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park.