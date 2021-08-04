Villa skipper Grealish to undergo medical at Man City - Sky Sports

MANCHESTER – Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will undergo a medical at Manchester City on Thursday before finalising a £100 million ($139 million) deal with the Premier League champions, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday. The 25-year-old will become the most expensive player in Premier League history if the transfer goes through, breaking the previous record held by Paul Pogba, who rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a reported £89.3 million.

Grealish started his career at Villa's academy before making his senior debut in 2014. The playmaker, who was given the captain's armband in March 2019, has played more than 200 games for the West Midlands club, scoring 32 goals. He was part of England's campaign at Euro 2020, where coach Gareth Southgate's team lost to Italy in a penalty shootout in the final. Grealish's signing will strengthen manager Pep Guardiola's squad as the Spaniard looks to retain their Premier League title and fight for Champions League glory.