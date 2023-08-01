Independent Online
Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Virgil Van Dijk to captain Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold named deputy

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has been appointed as Liverpool’s new captain following Jordan Henderson’s departure

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has been appointed as Liverpool’s new captain following Jordan Henderson’s departure. Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Liverpool have appointed Virgil van Dijk as the club's new skipper, with fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice-captain's role, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old Virgil, who also captains the Netherlands national team, will replace Jordan Henderson after the England midfielder joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last week, ending a 12-year stay at Anfield.

Van Dijk has made 222 appearances for the Merseyside giants since moving from Championship side Southampton in 2018.

"It's a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It's been a special feeling and I can't really describe it at this point. But it's something that I'm really, really proud of," Van Dijk said in a statement.

"I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club."

After narrowly missing out on an unprecedented quadruple in the 2021-22 season, winning two domestic cups, Liverpool will not feature in the Champions League for the first time under Juergen Klopp since the German manager's first full season in 2016-17.

"We also have to be a bit patient but we want to be there and we want to show what we're capable of because we have a fantastic group of players, staff, fans, stadium...," Van Dijk added.

"It's all about doing it together with the consistency and hopefully we can show it."

Alexander-Arnold, 24, joined Liverpool's academy in 2004 and captained the club across the youth level. He will take over charge from veteran James Milner, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in this transfer window.

Reuters

