Want to work for Manchester United? Here is your chance...

Manchester United are looking for someone to head up their social media and the salary shouldn't be scoffed at.

According to an article on UK publication the Mirror, the former Premier League champions are giving fans the chance to apply for the job.

The successful applicant will put in charge of managing their Twitter and Instagram pages to their enormous fans base across the world as well as making sure their players avoid social media mishaps.

According to the advert for the job, the Red Devils are looking for 'an energetic, culture change catalyst- someone who is obsessed with data, but equally obsessed with new and interesting ways to connect with fans'.

The advert also said they are looking for someone 'tech savvy, social first and twenty-something'.