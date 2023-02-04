WATCH: All eyes on how top 5 transfers in the Premier League work out

Durban - With the Covid-19 pandemic now behind us, the January 2023 transfer window was one of the busiest since the onset of the pandemic more than three years ago. This week, we look at the five biggest moves made and how they could influence things in the different leagues.

Enzo Fernandez (Benfica to Chelsea)

This season has been one of learning for Chelsea as they are under new ownership. They will hope that 2022 World Cup winner Fernandez can add quality to the middle of the park for them. At 22-years-old, Fernandez can serve the team long-term and there is no doubt that they will aim to get him to be a focal point of the side. Mykhaylo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea) After a few years of underachievement bar their 2021 Champions League success, Chelsea do look like they are serious about improvement. The Ukraine winger can add a lot of quality and goal contributions to the side. Time will tell whether he proves to be a success.

Anthony Gordon (Everton to Newcastle)

Newcastle have been one of the biggest success stories of this season, behind only Arsenal’s transformation. After years and years of battling relegation, the Magpies now find themselves as strong contenders to win a place in the Champions League. Newcastle’s success is not only due to their money. Remember that it took Manchester City far longer to develop themselves into a Champions League worthy team even after their Arab-inspired revolution in 2008. Instead, the Magpies are reaping the rewards of roping in Eddie Howe to be their new manager, as well as due to smart player recruitment.

Gordon looks to be a calculated move from Newcastle with the future in mind. He has yet to show true world-class ability though he has tremendous potential to develop into a talent worthy of admiration in the future if he keeps his head in the right place.

Cody Gakpo (PSV to Liverpool) Liverpool are struggling this season, but with Jurgen Klopp still at the helm, there is still hope they can recover going forward. For the Reds, this season is now more about trying to just ensure a top-four finish this season. Gakpo was one of the breakout stars from the 2022 World Cup for the Netherlands, and the Reds will hope that he can inject more power into their attack. At 23 years old, Gakpo is a good long-term investment and it will be hoped that he can fill the void in the Reds attack that was created by the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich at the start of the season.