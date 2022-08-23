WATCH: Andy Robertson calls on Liverpool to sort out slow starts after defeat to Manchester United

Manchester - Liverpool must stop making life difficult for themselves by conceding early goals, defender Andy Robertson said after they were beaten 2-1 by rivals Manchester United in a Premier League clash on Monday. United's Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the 16th minute, before Marcus Rashford doubled the hosts' advantage with a second-half strike.

Liverpool pulled a goal back through Mohamed Salah, but United held on to secure the win and leave Jurgen Klopp's side without a victory from their three opening games and with just two points. Liverpool have conceded first in all their league games this season and Robertson said another shaky start at Old Trafford swung the tide in their opponents' favour. "We give every team a goal start which is the basis of the game, you can't keep on giving yourself an uphill battle," Robertson told Sky Sports.

🗣 "We need to kick start our season."



Andy Robertson on the disappointment that Liverpool are still winless

🗣 "Of course we're frustrated, it's important we stick together."



Andy Robertson on the scenes between James Milner and Virgil van Dijk arguing during the game

