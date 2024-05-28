WATCH: Anthony Martial bids farewell to Manchester United after nine years

After nine years of ups and downs, French forward Anthony Martial has bid farewell to Manchester United having featured just 19 times and scoring two goals in the recently completed season. The 28-year-old missed large parts of the season due to injury, and the club announced earlier this year he would not be give a new contract when his current deal expires.

The Frenchman — signed from Monaco — announced himself to the United faithful in a brilliant manner when he scored a late goal against fierce rivals Liverpool on his debut back in September of 2015. Unfortunately, such moments were few and far between as he constantly struggled with consistency and injury. His best year for the club was the Covid-19 lockdown affected 2019/20 season, where he hit the back of the net 23 times in all competitions as the club finished third in the league. In total, he scored just 90 goals in 317 appearances in all competitions for the club. Not a great number for a player who was at one time called the “new Thierry Henry”.

Read the full statement below Dear Manchester United fans It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye.

After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career. Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world! You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me. I'd like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you've done for me. Your songs, your encouragement and your love for the club are memories that will remain engraved in my heart forever.

I would also like to express my gratitude to all my team-mates, technical staff and all the members of the club I have met during my 9 years here. I am proud to have been able to share these experiences with you. Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you. I'm leaving to take on new challenges, I'll always be a Red Devil and I'll continue to follow the club's results with passion. Thank you again for everything, and see you soon. With all my affection, Anthony Martial.