WATCH: Appointing David Moyes was a mistake, says Javier Hernandez

CAPE TOWN – Javier Hernandez has ripped into former Manchester United manager David Moyes, saying the decision to appoint him as Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement was a mistake. Moyes spent an ill fated seven months as Manchester United manager following Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on The Locker Room, Hernandez, who was one of four strikers at the club at the time, said the Scot’s stubborness was one of the factors that led to his failure. “To be honest, we didn’t have anthing personal – Moyes and myself – but it was a mistake that they took him,” Hernandez told Ferdinand. “It was a mistake. That was the first mistake that it’s still haunting – not because of him, he’s not a bad manager, but they thought they were going to take the replacement of the boss, of Sir Alex so quick. It’s impossible!

“Not until now. Even Guardiola and Klopp and Mourinho are not at the level of Sir Alex yet. They’re on the way trying to get there. Or Cruyff, those kind of managers. They’re not there but they’re trying to achieve that,” said the Mexican who currently plays for MLS club LA Galaxy.

“That changed some United careers that could have been better. Rafael, myself, Welbeck, Fabio too – a lot of players that needed to go away to play.”

He continued: “They brought David Moyes. It’s not about being a good or bad coach or his ideas – I’m not going to question that.

“The problem is, I don’t understand how it’s possible that you’re not that humble or not clever enough to maintain or at least half if what you’re succeeding because the guy before you, the way he was doing it because, he’s the greatest of all time.

“That’s why he lasted seven months. He was so stubborn and he didn’t have the adaptability and that growth acceptance. You need to grow to be in United,” said the Mexican.

IOL Sport