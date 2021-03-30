WATCH: Arsenal fan Claude has died at 58

CAPE TOWN – Arsenal fan Claude Callegari has died at the age of 58, it was announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Callegari gained worldwide fame for his passionate rants on YouTube channel AFTV, formerly ArsenalFanTV, during the club’s struggles under former manager Arsene Wenger.

The club’s official Twitter account joined in the mourning, tweeting: “Sending our condolences to Claude's family, friends and everyone who cherished him.

“His passion for the club was undeniable and he will be missed.”

AFTV, where Callegari was a regular contributor, said: “We are absolutely devastated today to learn of the death of Claude Callegari, one of the channel’s most popular contributors.