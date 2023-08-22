WATCH: Arsenal? Liverpool? Manchester United? Brentford Striker Ivan Toney reveals career ambitions

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has revealed a lifelong ambition of playing for Liverpool, he said in a podcast on Monday. Toney was speaking on The Diary of A CEO podcast when he admitted his passion for The Reds.

“Everyone wants to play at the top of the tree. Not that Brentford aren’t there, but everyone wants to play for these big clubs and compete for trophies,” said Toney. “If a chance was to come along, I would be silly not to look into it. The manager knows that I want to play at the highest level possible and whenever that time comes, so be it. My time at Brentford has been probably the best of my career.”

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for betting related offences. The England international betted on himself to score during a match, and maintains he did nothing wrong. “The next club I go to will be the right club. I am a Liverpool fan my whole life. I have liked Arsenal from young, how they play and how passionate their fans are. But I’m a Liverpool boy, Liverpool fan at heart.