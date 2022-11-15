Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

WATCH: Awkward exchange between Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes at Portugal World Cup camp

a Manchester United soccer player during a match

The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, however, probably did not expect the reception he received from countryman and Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes (pictured). Picture: Daniel Hambury/EPA

Published 1h ago

Share

Centurion - Manchester United players past and present, see no way back for Cristiano Ronaldo following his comments earlier this week.

Ronaldo said in an interview with Piers Morgan that he didn’t respect coach Erik ten Hag and felt betrayed by the club.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who made 312 appearances for the club from 2002 to 2014, believes when a player says they don’t respect the coach it spells the end for their time with the team.

Ferdinand told BTSport he had seen many big players during his time at United clash with the coach, and it always had the same result. He also added that no player was bigger than the club.

@btsport “There’s no way back!” @Rio Ferdinand reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview… — 🎥 #VibeWithFive ♬ original sound - btsport

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has reported for Fifa World Cup duty with Portugal. The Portuguese legend, however, probably did not expect the reception he received from countryman and Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes.

A video emerged of the pair meeting in the changeroom, and Fernandes first walks past Ronaldo who is extending his hand for a handshake. Fernandes then reluctantly shakes Ronaldo’s hand while avoiding eye contact.

Ronaldo is widely considered the Greatest Of All Time or ‘GOAT’, and his achievements certainly back that up. However, his ego has always matched or even surpassed his footballing genius - and that’s not knocking his ability.

Even in his prime, Ronaldo always came off as a petulant teenager. Now aged 37, and out of favour with current Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo’s sense of entitlement is even more glaring.

It seems more obvious by the day, that Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is over.

@iolnews IOL Sports Journalist Michael Sherman shares the latest news on the Christiano Ronaldo and Man United saga. #SAMA28 #samas #WozaNeGame #FYP #ManU #CristianoRonaldo #football ♬ original sound - IOLNEWS

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

