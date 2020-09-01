WATCH: Best years still ahead for Liverpool’s ‘Egyptian King’ Salah

JOHANNESBURG - There are few players in world football who have achieved the heights of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, and the English Premier League (EPL) champions Liverpool striker could still have his best years ahead. The 28-year-old since arriving at Liverpool has scored 94 goals in 153 appearances for the Reds after he joined from Italian club Roma in 2017. Despite having three-years left on his current contract, rumours have swirled that Salah may be leaving Liverpool soon. The rumours intensified after Liverpool won the EPL title last month, and Salah said: “I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment. “No one knows the future and what will happen. Let’s see what will happen. But at the moment we win the Champions League, we win the Premier League, I’m happy.

“Let’s see what will happen in the future, but I’m very happy to win and achieve those trophies.”

With Liverpool going on to claim their first title since the 1989/1990 season, the Egyptian’s influence has been a major factor in their success.

Salah was Liverpool’s top scorer in the league last season with 19 strikes. Salah ended four goals behind Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy who is the top-scorer this season in the EPL with 23 strikes.

In the 2018/2019 season in the EPL, Senegal’s Sadio Mane shared the Golden Boot crown with Salah and Arsenal’s Gabonese front-man Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, all three having netted 22 times for their respective clubs. On top of that, Mane scored 39 goals across all competitions for Liverpool in the 2018-2019 season.

Salah is already a two-time winner of the African Player of the Year award - claiming the title in 2017 and 2018.

The former Chelsea player in his debut season (2017/2018) for Liverpool, Salah scored a phenomenal 32 goals from 36 league matches.

In the 2018/2019 season he scored 22 goals after appearing in all 38 matches.

With Liverpool crowned champions - it was in no small part due to the incredible contributions of Salah.

African News Agency (ANA)