WATCH: British hooligan attacks Nottingham Forest players in FA Cup clash

Nottingham — There were ugly scenes at the City Ground on Sunday as Nottingham Forest players were attacked by a Leicester City fan as the FA Cup holders were dumped out of the FA Cup. As Forest celebrated after scoring their fourth goal, a Leicester fan ran onto the pitch and started throwing punches at the opposition players.

He was, however, ushered off the field by stewards, who were quick to intervene. Footage of a Leicester City fan attacking Nottingham Forest's players while they celebrated.



(via @ciaran7durham) pic.twitter.com/ErAnEGdqf4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2022 Leicester City's hopes of retaining the FA Cup came to a brutal end as they suffered a 4-1 drubbing away to Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in the fourth round. In the first clash between the clubs for eight years, a rampant Forest scored three times in 10 manic first-half minutes with Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall all punishing some flimsy Leicester defending.

Forest's buoyant fans were briefly silenced when Leicester grabbed a lifeline before halftime as Kelechi Iheanacho pounced on an error to score from an acute angle. But there was no stopping the hosts and they continued to dominate their supposed superiors after the break and restored their three-goal margin when Djed Spence slotted home. The game was marred by ugly scenes when a Leicester City supporter ran onto the field and started attacking Forest player