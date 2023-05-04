Cape Town — Norwegian hitman Erling Haaland made history on Wednesday when his 70th-minute goal against West Ham United gave him the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season. Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the season, and was expected to make a big impact for Pep Guardiola’s team.

He did not disappoint, as he has found the back of the net regularly during an impressive debut season that sees his team sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League goal-scorers chart. IOL Sport dug deep — not that deep — into the archives to give you Haaland’s best goals in a season that still has so much promise for the 22-year-old striker and his team. 1. Southampton

Haaland’s bicycle kick against Southampton showed that he has some flair in him. Kevin De Bruyne’s ball into the box looked like it had missed its target, but Haaland was able to twist his body like we’ve never seen before.

Afterwards, Guardiola called him crazy, and Lionel Messi was also amazed. 2. Brighton

His opening goal against Brighton & Hove Albion last October became a meme that demonstrated just how devastatingly strong he is. He collected a route-one ball from goalkeeper Ederson at speed, pushed a defender aside like he was a rag doll, and slotted the ball into the net. 3. West Ham

Haaland’s partnership with De Bruyne has been something of a cheat code for City. De Bruyne gets the ball in the middle of the park, Haaland makes a run and the Belgian plays it into his path. That’s what they have done well this season. It worked beautifully at the London Stadium against West Ham United in August.

4. Arsenal Just last week, the champions hosted surprise league leaders Arsenal in a crucial encounter.

Surprisingly, it was only in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of the game that Haaland scored City’s fourth goal. As the game approached the fulltime whistle, he took his signature head band off, demonstrating his long, flowing golden locks that would make a Hemsworth brother proud. This made him play with more flair as he scored from inside the 18-yard area. 6. West Ham

Haaland just loves scoring against West Ham. His 35th Premier League goal of the season, a record, came after a signature run from a pass from Jack Grealish instead of De Bruyne on Wednesday.