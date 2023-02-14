By Richard Martin Liverpool - Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scored his first goal for the club as they halted a dismal run by beating relegation-threatened city rivals Everton 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 36th minute, linking up with Darwin Nunez on the counter-attack just after Everton missed a glorious double chance to take the lead, with Dwight McNeil going close and James Tarkowski hitting the post. Netherlands forward Gakpo extended the lead early in the second half of a typically fast-paced Merseyside derby for his first goal in his seventh match for Liverpool since joining from PSV Eindhoven for a reported $44.91 million. But Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side were stronger and sharper than their neighbours and earned their first league victory of 2023 to climb to ninth in the table on 32 points after 21 games.

Cody Gakpo does it on Merseyside Derby night 🤝



Liverpool lead 2-0 ✅ pic.twitter.com/BXvTSD2eWv — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 13, 2023 Everton were left in 18th place on 18 points from 22 matches, one point off the safety zone. "It's a huge win for us," said Salah. "We had a perfect week to train and the players were so excited and we couldn't wait for the game to turn everything around and hopefully it was a start. ALSO READ: VAR official suspended for two games after error in Crystal Palace and Brighton clash

"I know that Darwin is really fast so they had a corner and we played a one-two. I knew that he was going to play the ball in the space so I was running as fast as I could and scored so that's the most important thing." Liverpool may be having a torrid season by their own high standards, having missed out on the league title to Manchester City on the final day of last season, but they still have a glimmer of hope that they can qualify for the Champions League. Don't blink or you'll miss it ⚡👇 pic.twitter.com/c7CPeJGhJX — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 13, 2023 They trail Newcastle United in fourth by nine points and have a game in hand on Eddie Howe's side, while Gakpo's confidence should be lifted after getting his first goal.

Salah, who was joint-top scorer in the Premier League last season, will also be relieved to have got his first league goal since netting against Aston Villa on Dec. 26. Klopp was boosted by the return of striker Diogo Jota, who made his first appearance since injuring his calf in October when he came on in the 70th minute. ALSO READ: Believe it or not … Pep Guardiola says Man City have smallest squad in the Premier League

Influential defender Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, was on the bench after injuring his hamstring at the start of January. Liverpool's struggles this season pale in comparison to those of Everton, who last month sacked Frank Lampard, the seventh manager to be fired by owner Farhad Moshiri since 2017. "We gave away two goals on the counter and that is massively disappointing," said Everton defender Conor Coady.