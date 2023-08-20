Independent Online
Sunday, August 20, 2023

WATCH: ‘Come sit here and do it ...’ Pep Guardiola tells Manchester City fan who called for substitutions in Newcastle win

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola celebrates

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after their win over Newcastle United. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

Published 1h ago

A Manchester City fan got an unexpected offer of a chance to coach the team from Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard declined to make any substitutions during his side's 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Guardiola's side won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday by defeating La Liga side Sevilla on penalties, and they faced a quick turnaround to face Newcastle late on Saturday evening at the Etihad.

However, despite the recovery time being less than optimal, Guardiola made no substitutions as his side scored a comfortable 1-0 win over the visiting Magpies.

"He (the fan) said to me 'Make a sub', I said come sit here and do it. The game was in a good tempo, a good rhythm," Guardiola told broadcaster TNT, who showed footage of the interaction during the broadcast.

"I didn't see the players too tired. It wasn't easy to make the changes so I didn't do it," he added.

Guardiola's side looked a class above Newcastle throughout, passing their way through the visitors' press and cutting them open with through balls from Phil Foden, who was deployed in a playmaker role.

"Phil is a reality as a player, he can play many positions. He is a real threat. I am really pleased. The way he behaves with everyone. The mentality is always there. That is the most important thing," Guardiola said.

Their second league victory in a row sees City move into second place behind surprise leaders Brighton & Hove Albion, and having secured their first trophy of the season in midweek, the mood is good in the City camp.

"Now a long week to rest a little bit and prepare for the future ... Everyone is fantastic, what can I say? It means a lot to all of us," Guardiola said.

Reuters

