WATCH: Don’t tell me he’s a diver - Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane

Centurion - Despite a 2-0 away win over Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) in London on Wednesday evening, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was left fuming as officials continued to ignore instances when he believed his star forward Sadio Mane was fouled. Klopp suggested there was a bias when incidents occurred involving the Senegalese Mane, and that Liverpool were left wondering why they did not receive some of those decisions in their favour.

Klopp reacted furiously during the game when the decisions went against Mane, but would have been expected to have cooled down in the post match press conference. Instead, Klopp spoke his mind.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane:



"I'm sick of it. I have no idea, maybe somebody can explain it to me why Sadio doesn't get freekicks and tell me he is a diver. I know him better than anyone else and he is not." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QJi7hTHV5Z — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 17, 2022 "The situation with Sadio Mane, I am sick of it!" Klopp said. "I just am sick of it that you take a player out of it and they could have done what they wanted, everything. They fouled him and he didn't get fouled. That was what I was talking about. It was nothing to do with the game. I have no idea.

"Maybe someone can explain to me why Sadio doesn't get free-kicks. Don't tell me he is a diver or whatever, he is not. I know him better than anyone else and he is not! ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool that ’momentum is the most fragile flower’ in Reds’ title bid "Maybe if he has one, it is not a clear foul but it is always like this. Maybe there is a little contact and he goes down but then you see it in the situation. Or for the proper [fouls] he doesn't get them and that is what I don't like.”

