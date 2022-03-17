Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Don’t tell me he’s a diver - Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane

Arsenal's defender Gabriel (L) reacts after during a challenge with Liverpool's striker Sadio Mane’. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Arsenal's defender Gabriel (L) reacts after during a challenge with Liverpool's striker Sadio Mane’. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Centurion - Despite a 2-0 away win over Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) in London on Wednesday evening, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was left fuming as officials continued to ignore instances when he believed his star forward Sadio Mane was fouled.

Klopp suggested there was a bias when incidents occurred involving the Senegalese Mane, and that Liverpool were left wondering why they did not receive some of those decisions in their favour.

Story continues below Advertisment

Klopp reacted furiously during the game when the decisions went against Mane, but would have been expected to have cooled down in the post match press conference.

Instead, Klopp spoke his mind.

More on this

"The situation with Sadio Mane, I am sick of it!" Klopp said.

"I just am sick of it that you take a player out of it and they could have done what they wanted, everything. They fouled him and he didn't get fouled. That was what I was talking about. It was nothing to do with the game. I have no idea.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Maybe someone can explain to me why Sadio doesn't get free-kicks. Don't tell me he is a diver or whatever, he is not. I know him better than anyone else and he is not!

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool that ’momentum is the most fragile flower’ in Reds’ title bid

"Maybe if he has one, it is not a clear foul but it is always like this. Maybe there is a little contact and he goes down but then you see it in the situation. Or for the proper [fouls] he doesn't get them and that is what I don't like.”

Story continues below Advertisment

With the win, Liverpool moved to within a point of Manchester City who top the EPL table. City have 70 points after 29 games, with Liverpool now on 69 with nine matches remaining in the season.

@Golfhackno1

Related Topics:

Arsenal FCLiverpoolEPL

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello