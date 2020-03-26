WATCH: How Liverpool star Sadio Mane is keeping fans fit during isolation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG – Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is doing his bit to keep his legion of fans motivated and exercising during this time of isolation while the world attempts to stop the massive spread of Covid-19. The 27-year-old Reds player has shared a series of videos on social media, detailing his strength exercises. With the English Premier League suspended due to the coronavirus, players have been forced to exercise in their own homes. Earlier this month, Mane made a donation of 42 000 pounds (R849 709) in the fight against Covid-19 in his home country of Senegal. View this post on Instagram Have a good day 🙌🙌 A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

The 27-year-old sent a message to Senegalese people stressing personal hygiene by saying:

“Disinfect your hands as much as possible, clean your hands for at least 30 seconds.”

Mane’s agent told BBC Afrique that the player made the donation “spontaneously when he saw the evolution of the situation.”

The player has been known for his charitable deeds in the past, though he prefers to keep them under wraps, as in 2018 he was responsible for building a school in his hometown of Banbali.

According to NsemWoha.com Mane has: Spent $300 000 (R4.3m) on the construction of a high school in Banbali, funded a stadium and a hospital construction project, gave each family in his village 50 000 West African Francs (R1230) and sent 300 Liverpool jerseys to young soccer players in his community.

African News Agency (ANA)