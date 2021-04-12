WATCH: ’I thought he was dreadful,’ Roy Keane gives assessment on Fred

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was not impressed by midfielder Fred’s performance during the Red Devil’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Brazilian Fred received a lot of praise after scoring the equalising goal for United, who would go on to win the game 3-1 following further strikes by Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

While Fred received plaudits from fans and pundits, Keane was not impressed.

🗣 "Just as well Fred scored, I thought he was dreadful. I thought he was even going to miss that."



Roy Keane doesn't understand why people were saying Fred had a good game for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/sQa2PSILbC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

“It’s just as well Fred scored because I thought he was dreadful,” said the hard-to-please Irishman.

“I don’t know what people are talking about saying that he played well, I thought he was dreadful,” said Keane.