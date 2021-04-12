WATCH: ’I thought he was dreadful,’ Roy Keane gives assessment on Fred
CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was not impressed by midfielder Fred’s performance during the Red Devil’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Brazilian Fred received a lot of praise after scoring the equalising goal for United, who would go on to win the game 3-1 following further strikes by Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.
While Fred received plaudits from fans and pundits, Keane was not impressed.
“It’s just as well Fred scored because I thought he was dreadful,” said the hard-to-please Irishman.
“I don’t know what people are talking about saying that he played well, I thought he was dreadful,” said Keane.
“It’s good link-up play [for the equaliser], quick play, quick one-two around the box. Fred on the spot, I even thought he was going to miss that.”
The win saw second-placed United close the between themselves and runaway league leaders Manchester City – who were beaten by Leeds United on Saturday – down to 11 points with less than half-a-dozen games left to play.
IOL Sport