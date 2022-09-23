WATCH: ‘If I speak, I’m in big trouble’ ... Jose Mourinho cameos in Stormzy video

Centurion - Known as the Special One in football circles, Jose Mourinho has added another feather in his ostentatious cap, with an appearance in the music video ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ with rapper Stormzy which was released on Thursday.
However unlikely it would seem the pair would make a collaboration, that mattered little as the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach was indeed game.
In the 10-minute video, Stormzy at 5:16 says: "They love to talk about the old days, the man are old like 'Annie, are you OK?', I prefer not to speak like I'm Jose.”
The viewer then hears one of Mourinho’s famous lines "I prefer really not to speak. If I speak, I’m in big trouble,” while Stormzy is pictured next to the coach in a darkly-lit room with the pair putting their fingers on their lips.
Mourinho, 59, was just one of a number of celebrities in the video. It also included 100m and 200m world record holder Usain Bolt and world championship 100m and 200m gold medalist Dina Asher-Smith, as well as former footballer Ian Wright.
Never one to shy away from the limelight, and more like a moth to a flame, Mourinho posted about his cameo in the Stormzy video in an Instagram post.
The Roma coach Mourinho said: "Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy's new music video.”
The lyrics in the video are also littered with references to sporting celebrities like former Arsenal and now Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
"I'm shining in my skin, for eight figures, I'm Aubameyang, I go and sign the ting.”
Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and British boxer Dillian Whyte also get a mention: "I got tec's like I'm Kylian, punch like I'm Dillian.”
Mourinho appears for the final time in the last minute of the video, and one suspects it may not be the last time the manager dabbles in the entertainment industry.
IOL Sport