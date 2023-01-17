United's owners, the Glazer family, said they were willing to listen to offers for the Premier League club in November.

Boyhood United fan Ratcliffe, who made an unsuccessful £4.25-billion bid to buy Chelsea last year, has long been linked with the Old Trafford outfit.

"We have formally put ourselves into the process," an Ineos spokesperson told the BBC.

After failing with his Chelsea takeover after Roman Abramovich sold the Blues to American tycoon Todd Boehly and his consortium, Ratcliffe is back in the hunt for a Premier League giant.

United have yet to comment on the news of the 70-year-old's interest in taking over from the US-based Glazers.