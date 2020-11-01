WATCH: Juergen Klopp hails defender Nathaniel Phillips for strong league debut

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described central defender Nathaniel Phillips as a "monster" in the air after the 23-year-old's dominating performance on his Premier League debut in Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Thrust into the starting side in the absence through injury of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho, Phillips kept West Ham's attackers at bay with his no-nonsense defending to earn praise from his manager.

"He's a brilliant guy, a smart guy, intelligent, everything. He knows... we both laugh about it... I was not really easy on the eye and he's not easy on the eye, we're both not (Lionel) Messi but who cares," Klopp told the BBC on Saturday.

"In the air he's a monster and he loves having challenges on the pitch. He was incredible for his first game. I'm pretty sure everybody can imagine how nervy that can be after a long wait."

Klopp said Phillips, who played his first competitive game for the team in last season's FA Cup victory over Everton, might not have been at Anfield this season.