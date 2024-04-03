WATCH: Jurgen Klopp dismisses talk of Liverpool as title ‘favourites’

But with Liverpool just two points clear of Arsenal, and more games to come in midweek and at the weekend, Klopp is taking nothing for granted ahead of Thursday's match at home to basement club Sheffield United. "The situation is, for us, Sheffield United, and not who is the favourite," Klopp told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"I am pretty sure when we lost at Arsenal (on February 4) we were not favourites after that — maybe rightly so — but I don't know and I don't care," added the German, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season. "One of the most important things to get through this period is to ignore the outside 'mess' as it goes up and down and is emotional. "We have to be professional — be emotional but in the right way — and be the best version of ourselves, play the best football we can play and then let's see what the outcome is."

City and Arsenal will both be in action on Wednesday but Klopp has no plans to watch either match. "I told you one story, years ago, I watched a game and wanted Leicester to win (against Manchester City in 2019) and it didn't happen," he said. "That was the last time that I did that. That's when you learn from the past. When they play, my heart-rate doesn't go up.

"We need to get our points in, win our football games." Sheffield United have conceded 77 goals in 29 league matches so far this season and have a goal difference of minus 50 after managing just three wins.

But Klopp said his focus would remain firmly on the Blades, rather than the seemingly more difficult task of trying to win away to Manchester United — who knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup three weeks ago at Old Trafford — on Sunday. "If I would think now about Manchester United, our people (fans) would have a right to think I am already too long in the chair," he said. "It makes no sense. You cannot win football games not respecting the opponent. I have no chance of influencing the Manchester United game at the moment... Sheffield United deserve our full respect and they will get it."