WATCH: Jurgen Klopp sends congratulatory message to Wycombe's Akinfenwa

LONDON - Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has received a congratulatory message from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side sealed promotion to the Championship.

Wanderers beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday to secure their place in the English second-tier for the first time.

Wanderers were in eighth place in the League One table before the season was terminated due to the Covid-19 pandemic but leapt up to third when the final standings were decided by the Points Per Game method.

The 38-year-old Akinfenwa joked in his post-match interview that Klopp, who guided Liverpool to the Premier League title this season, could "hit me up on WhatsApp" to celebrate their successes together.

"Hello big man, congratulations," Klopp says in a video posted by Akinfenwa on Twitter.