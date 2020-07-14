WATCH: Jurgen Klopp sends congratulatory message to Wycombe's Akinfenwa
LONDON - Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has received a congratulatory message from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side sealed promotion to the Championship.
Wanderers beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday to secure their place in the English second-tier for the first time.
Wanderers were in eighth place in the League One table before the season was terminated due to the Covid-19 pandemic but leapt up to third when the final standings were decided by the Points Per Game method.
The 38-year-old Akinfenwa joked in his post-match interview that Klopp, who guided Liverpool to the Premier League title this season, could "hit me up on WhatsApp" to celebrate their successes together.
"Hello big man, congratulations," Klopp says in a video posted by Akinfenwa on Twitter.
🗣 - "Tell me what we did!? I don't think they heard you at the back!"— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 13, 2020
📲 - "The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp so we can celebrate together!"@daRealAkinfenwa may have just given the best post-match interview ever.😂 pic.twitter.com/Ubfu5jZ1ep
"I'm pretty sure your whole life at least a Championship player and now finally, you are there. Well done. Great, great victory. Even in these strange times, I hope you celebrate appropriately."
Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome 💪🏿🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2— daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020
Reuters