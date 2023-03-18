WATCH: Keeping up with the Gunners... Bukayo Saka brings smiles to Kardashians

Durban — It was a moment of pure joy for various members of the famous Kardashian family when Arsenal’s brightest star Bukayo Saka gave them a Facetime call. Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West were spotted at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday in Gunners regalia as they were dumped out of the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon on penalties.

🔴📱Bukayo Sako facetiming the Kardashian family! pic.twitter.com/Xn6RmtijVY — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 17, 2023 Saka appeared to have made the call to politely offer his apologies to the two unexpected guests after having missed them on Thursday.

Both Kardashian and her son West were ecstatic about the call and so were various members of the family, who also joined in on the conversation. The 21-year-old England international winger has grown in leaps and bounds in recent seasons and has been creating a stir in the Premier League this season. Saka is undoubtedly Arsenal’s most influential figure in this very bizarre season in which they find themselves challenging for premier league title honours.

He has racked up an impressive 20 goal involvements (11 goals and 9 assists) in 37 appearances this campaign and has become somewhat of a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium. His call to the Kardashians was a special moment for all involved. The call was a great moment for the Kardashian family and Saka. Kim and Saint were able to wish Saka the best for the future and promised to return to the Emirates Stadium when the Gunners lift the premier league, to which Saka promised to send signed T-shirts on their arrival. In the clip, Saka was heard saying: "Sorry I missed you guys yesterday.

"They said that you was in the players lounge. I had one shirt for you." Saka added: "Tell them to let me know when they're coming back and I'll sort them some T-shirts." @ScribeSmiso