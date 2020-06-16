WATCH: Liverpool will feel the fans support despite empty stadium, says Klopp

Top flight English football will return on Wednesday evening after a fourth month hiatus due the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the league were suspended Liverpool were on their way to winning the title with a 25 point lead on their closest rivals and current champions Manchester City. On the eve of the restart of the Premier League Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said even though football will be very different when they take to the field at the weekend, the team will still feel the support of their fans even though they won't be at the stadium.

Various new protocols have been put on place in order to keep everyone involved safe. The most notable is games will have to be played in empty stadium.





Klopp says at the beginning there was a lot of uncertainty but it is heartening to see everyone do their bit.





"There were times when we didn't know exactly if we going to play again this season, there were rumours of 'null in void', 'points per game' and all that stuff.

And now we stand here and in a couple of days, the league will start again, because we behaved really responsibly and we showed responsibility and we did the things we had to do, because we wanted to save our loved ones and all the other ones as well."





The league officially gets underway on Wednesday evening when Aston Villa host Sheffield United at 7pm. The Reds will have to wait until Sunday for their Merseyside derby against Everton to restart their campaign.





The German manager says they team has their eye firmly on the prize.





"The league starts again, which is great. So we can play again and we can go for our massively big target again. And for this we (the team) need you, we have always needed you. All the things are really special because of you".





Liverpool fans are known for their rousing rendition of the clubs song You'll Never Walk Alone and Klopp says this is something that the team will miss on match day but know the fans will be signing at home.





"We had a few sessions and games now, internal games, one against Blackburn in our stadium and the massive difference was before the game, You'll Never Walk Alone without you. It's still a wonderful song, it's still great to hear. But without you it's not even 5 percent. But that is how we have to take in the moment. There will be a moment where the 300, 400 million choir can sing it, and that is the moment we are waiting for."





