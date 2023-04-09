Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Liverpool's Andy Robertson elbowed by assistant referee

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gives instructions to Andrew Robertson during their Premier League match against Arsenal

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gives instructions to Andrew Robertson during their Premier League match against Arsenal. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

Published 38m ago

Liverpool — Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was struck on the face by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis in a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle of Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Scotland captain approached the linesman, who then thrust his elbow into Robertson's chin.

Robertson was then shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney as he furiously protested.

Arsenal led 2-1 at half-time as the Gunners aim to take a step closer to the Premier League title.

AFP

