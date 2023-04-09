WATCH: Liverpool's Andy Robertson elbowed by assistant referee

Liverpool — Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was struck on the face by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis in a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle of Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.
The Scotland captain approached the linesman, who then thrust his elbow into Robertson's chin.
Linesman elbows Andy Robertson 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xfXGiQYqz3— TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) April 9, 2023
Robertson was then shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney as he furiously protested.
Arsenal led 2-1 at half-time as the Gunners aim to take a step closer to the Premier League title.
AFP