Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted Friday he had no regrets about bringing Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford instead of Bayern Munich-bound Harry Kane. Ten Hag has also added goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount to his squad, but United have long been in need of a striker.

United decided to opt for a player of potential rather than a proven talent in Atalanta's Hojlund. "First of all we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice," Ten Hag said of the Denmark international during a news conference on Friday.

"(Kane) is a great striker. That's clear, he's really a goal maker and apart from that he has all the conditions and abilities that you want to see in a striker. "It's a miss for the Premier League, absolutely." The Dutchman was coy when asked if United were serious contenders to sign Kane, who could now move to German giants Bayern in a move worth £120 million ($153 million, 139 million euros) in total.

"I don't think that I have to go into that discussion or to give an opinion about that," said Ten Hag. "We are professional. The processes we do are really careful, we consider a lot of things. "But finally we make decisions and we don't take decisions overnight. There's a strategy behind every decision and we are happy with the squad we have now." Hojlund, 20, arrived at Old Trafford for an initial fee of £64 million that could rise to £72 million with add-ons, signing a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

But his competitive United debut is set to be delayed by a back problem, although Ten Hag stressed it was not a major injury. "He had a small issue," the United manager said. "He's not on the levels where our players are in this moment, so now we have to train him.