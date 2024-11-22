WATCH: Manchester United is everything, says new messiah Ruben Amorim

New Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has said all the right things before he takes charge of the club for the first time this weekend, and the latest is praise of the highest order for the former juggernauts of English football. Amorim brought incredible success to Sporting Lisbon as he led the side to the Portuguese league title in 2020/2021 and again in 2023/2024.

He replaced Erik ten Hag, who was sacked late last month, before Ruud van Nistelrooy led United in the interim period. The 39-year-old Ruben Amorim officially began work for United on November 11, and his first assignment will be a league encounter away at Ipswich Town on Sunday, before a Europa League clash at home as they welcome Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on November 28.

‘This is my place’ Though the move is undoubtedly a major one for Amorim, he revealed how difficult it was to leave Sporting during the middle of a season. “I think it was the right club in the right moment for me. I felt that this is my place. I think it was the right club in the right moment for me,” Amorim told Gary Neville on Sky Sports.