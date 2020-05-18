WATCH: Manchester United striker Rashford says VAR will improve football

London (dpa) - Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says he believes the Video Assisted Referee (VAR) will improve football in the long run.

Speaking to former world No 1 men's tennis champion Andy Murray in a chat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the England forward said the country is not quite used to it yet.

"I think in the future it will definitely improve the game," he told Murray.

"When something's new it's not going to be at its best straight away and we have to understand that and respect that."