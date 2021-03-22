WATCH: Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is ’also a human being’

LEICESTER - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said midfielder Bruno Fernandes needed a break after the Portugal international was left out of the starting line-up for Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice and Youri Tielemans added another as Brendan Rodgers' side beat United to set up a semi-final clash with Southampton. ALSO READ: Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis Fernandes, who been a stand-out performer for United with 23 goals and 13 assists in 45 games in all competitions, replaced Donny van der Beek in the 64th minute. Explaining the decision to leave Fernandes out of the starting 11, Solskjaer said the 26-year-old had played a lot of football this season.

"He's also a human being, he's played a game every three or four days really," he added.

"I know Bruno wants to play but sometimes you make decisions for the benefit of both the team and him."

Meanwhile, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said his team are aiming to create history by winning the FA Cup for the first time.

Rodgers' side reached the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 1982.

Leicester have lost in the final four times, the last occasion coming in the 1968-69 season when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, and Rodgers said it was time to end that run.

"We are in the semi-final and we have a chance to get to the final and create history," Rodgers said.

"For the club to get to the final and win the trophy would be really special. It's a trophy in their history they haven't won.

"It's a tough game in the semi-final but the club has never won the FA Cup so to be able to do something like that will be special."

