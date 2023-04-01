Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, April 1, 2023

WATCH: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes rewards fan who messaged him for 300 days

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (L) surprised a fan who messaged him for 300 days. Photo: Paul Ellis/EPA

Published 3h ago

Manchester - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes knows that in sport persistence is the key to success and the Portuguese surprised a fan who messaged the midfielder for 300 consecutive days by promising him a signed shirt on a video call.

"I saw you tweet (me for) around 280 days and said to myself that if he (reaches) 300 days then I will send him a shirt!," Fernandes said on Twitter in February, quoting the fan's request for the number 300 for his signed jersey.

But a month and a half later the Portugal international went even further and decided to present the fan with the shirt he would gift him on a video call.

"I appreciate all the support you've been giving me, obviously for the club too, and that's why I want to give you my shirt," Fernandes said in a video posted to his social media channels.

"I can't even express the feeling, Bruno, I'm so happy," said the surprised supporter after answering the call.

ALSO READ: Manchester United back in the black ahead of potential sale

The shocked fan may soon be wearing the shirt to a game at Old Trafford which Fernandes has invited him to.

"One day I'll be there. I want to see you playing for us for many years to come, I should be able to witness you play there," said the supporter.

United, third in the Premier League on 50 points, travel to fifth-placed Newcastle United on Sunday.

Reuters

