WATCH: Manchester United’s Mason Mount’s harassed by ‘professional autograph hunters’

Premier League giants Manchester United leapt to the defence of Mason Mount after the midfielder was accused of ignoring supporters on TikTok. A video emerged on the social media app on Friday showing Mount, who recently joined the club from Chelsea, refusing to sign autographs for a group of adult fans who had allegedly been following him for three days.

3 grown men following Mason Mount around for signed shirts for 3 days, this is so weird. Leave the man alone. pic.twitter.com/YuEpwFnziq — Aarron (@utdaarron) July 14, 2023 In a statement, United accused the group of being “professional autograph hunters”, as they defended the new man. “Unfortunately this kind of situation has become far too common. It's the last thing Mason deserves after being so friendly with everyone he has come across since joining United,” the club said in the statement.

“Professional autograph hunters are regularly pressuring United's players to sign large quantities of items that that they then sell for hundreds of pounds. “It has become an everyday occurrence and a major problem at Carrington. These organised groups will block players' cars and harass them as they arrive and leave their workplace. It is becoming really dangerous and you have to worry that it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. “It also means that young fans, who just want to interact with their heroes, often miss out because players can't stop to take pictures with them without having to engage with the groups.