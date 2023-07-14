WATCH: Manchester United’s Mason Mount’s harassed by ‘professional autograph hunters’

Premier League giants Manchester United leapt to the defence of Mason Mount after the midfielder was accused of ignoring supporters on TikTok.
A video emerged on the social media app on Friday showing Mount, who recently joined the club from Chelsea, refusing to sign autographs for a group of adult fans who had allegedly been following him for three days.
3 grown men following Mason Mount around for signed shirts for 3 days, this is so weird. Leave the man alone. pic.twitter.com/YuEpwFnziq— Aarron (@utdaarron) July 14, 2023
In a statement, United accused the group of being “professional autograph hunters”, as they defended the new man.
“Unfortunately this kind of situation has become far too common. It's the last thing Mason deserves after being so friendly with everyone he has come across since joining United,” the club said in the statement.
LOOK: Latest survey puts Spurs top of Premier League pile for the wrong reasons
WATCH: Dele reveals sexual abuse in heart-wrenching interview with Neville
R16.4m per week! From Andre Onana and Declan Rice to Harry Kane - the latest on football’s 5 biggest transfers
Mount wants to make ‘United fans proud’ as he begins life with Red Devils
LOOK: Thrift shop vibes? Premier League clubs bring back the 90’s with new kits
R9.6million per week? R2.5 billion transfer? Silly season in full swing in the Premier League
“Professional autograph hunters are regularly pressuring United's players to sign large quantities of items that that they then sell for hundreds of pounds.
“It has become an everyday occurrence and a major problem at Carrington. These organised groups will block players' cars and harass them as they arrive and leave their workplace. It is becoming really dangerous and you have to worry that it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
“It also means that young fans, who just want to interact with their heroes, often miss out because players can't stop to take pictures with them without having to engage with the groups.
@icons4_u I OWN ALL RIGHTS TO THIS VIDEO ICONS4U - Mason Mount not in a signing mood upon returning from Oslo #masonmount #mount #mason #football #footballtiktok #manchesterunited #manu #utd #united #mufc #premierleague #7 #oldtrafford #manchester #fyp #viral #fupシ ♬ original sound - Icons4u
“It's a real frustration for everyone, security staff are in regular dialogue with the players around how to stop the problem. Action will definitely start to be taken if it continues to persist.”
In the video, Mount can be heard telling the group of men “you know I’m not going to sign that,” with the others continuing to plead. He then apologises before adding: “I haven’t signed anything for the last three days so I don’t know why you keep coming back.”
IOL Sport