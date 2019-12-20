LONDON – New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta accepts the risk involved in his appointment due to his lack of managerial experience but has vowed to give "every drop of blood" to revive the fortunes of the club.
Arteta has left his role as Manchester City assistant manager to replace fellow Spaniard Unai Emery, who was sacked by Arsenal following a run of poor results last month.
The 37-year-old has never managed a club before but Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi felt the former captain was the "perfect person" among several top-class candidates.
"I completely understand their (fans') concerns," Arteta told a news conference on Friday.
"I will try to convince them I am prepared. I wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn't feel prepared. I will (use) every drop of blood to make this football club better.