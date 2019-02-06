Newport County players and officials celebrate their FA Cup victory over Middlesbrough on Tuesday night. Photo: @NewportCounty via Twitter

As Newport County celebrated a remarkable FA Cup triumph over Middlesbrough at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, goalkeeper Joe Day sprinted down the tunnel to be with his wife who had gone into labour during the match. Day, who had turned his phone off during the shock 2-0 fourth-round victory, asked manager Michael Flynn’s permission to leave on learning the news, and rushed to the hospital to welcome his twin girls into the world.

“‘Please can I leave gaffer?’ he asked me that straight after the game finished,” Flynn said.

“I said ‘Of course you can, do you need a lift?’ As soon as the whistle went, he sprinted off. If they come tonight, what a special birthday they will have.”

Padraig Amond, scorer of Newport’s second goal, told BBC Radio Wales that everything had gone smoothly.

"He said gaffer, thank you so much, can I go please?"



Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day cut his celebrations short as his wife went into labour during the game!



Now that is dedication to the cause 👊 #DontMugOffTheCup pic.twitter.com/rotTqYtjAR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 5, 2019

“They’ve had two healthy baby girls, so congratulations to Joe and his partner Lizzie and the two little girls as well,” he said. “It’s brilliant.”

Fourth-tier Newport’s win set up a FA Cup fifth-round clash with Premier League champions Manchester City.

👶👶 | A huge congratulations to ‘Keeper Joe Day and his wife Lizzie who gave birth to twins Sophia Grace Day and Emelia Lillie Day last night.



Mother Lizzie and the two girls are all healthy and already looking forward to the #EmiratesFACup Fifth Round! 🏆#OneClubOneCounty 💛 pic.twitter.com/dzJu9oMCRS — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) February 6, 2019

Reuters