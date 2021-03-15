WATCH: North London derby wasn’t Erik Lamela’s first ’Rabona’ goal’

LONDON - It was a mixed afternoon for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela against Arsenal in Sunday’s North London derby between the two teams.

Lamela, who came on as a substitute after the injured Son Heung-min early on, produced an audacious 'Rabona' shot to put Tottenham in front against the run of play after 33 minutes at The Emirates - one of the most remarkable goals ever seen in the long-running rivalry.

According to google, a ’Rabona’ is an action in which a player strikes the ball with their kicking leg crossed behind the other leg, typically so as to be able to play the ball instantly with their stronger foot or to deceive an opposing player.

It was the second time in his Spurs career that Lamela had scored with the so-called 'Rabona', a difficult trick that originates from his native Argentina, having also scored with one in the Europa League in 2014.

But the Argentine went from hero to zero when he was sent off in the 76th for catching Kieran Tierney with his flailing forearm.