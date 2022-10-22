WATCH: Nottingham Forest slay mighty Liverpool to move off the bottom

Nottingham — Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi sealed a 1-0 win with a second-half goal to lift the Midlands club off the foot of the Premier League table on Saturday.
A below-par Liverpool, seeking a third consecutive league win, could have few complaints as Forest produced a superb performance to earn their second win of the season.
Juergen Klopp's side were off the pace in the first half as a disciplined Forest side knocked them out of their rhythm.
The City Ground in Nottingham erupts 🤯— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 22, 2022
Former Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi breaks the deadlock. The Reds have it all to do now.
📺 Stream #PL live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/bv9rZxyiet
Klopp backs Gerrard to recover from Villa sacking
Conte fears Spurs could be derailed by 'big difficulty' with injuries
Unhappy and unwanted: What's next for Man Utd malcontent Ronaldo?
Gerrard's reputation takes a hit after Aston Villa sacking
Ten Hag confirms Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs
WATCH: Steven Gerrard fired by Aston Villa after Fulham thrashing
Forest went ahead in the 55th minute when Awoniyi poached a rebound after his initial effort struck the post.
The hosts were dangerous on the counter-attack and had several chances to give themselves some breathing space.
But they were indebted to keeper Dean Henderson who made a series of saves, the best coming in stoppage time when he somehow kept out a sensational Virgil van Dijk close-range header from a corner.
That is an unreal save! Dean Henderson take a bow 🤯✨ pic.twitter.com/GK7rC3cHrS— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 22, 2022
Forest held on and moved to 19th place with nine points from 12 games, one ahead of Leicester City.
Reuters