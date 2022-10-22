Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, October 22, 2022

WATCH: Nottingham Forest slay mighty Liverpool to move off the bottom

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during their Premier League match against Liverpool at The City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during their Premier League match against Liverpool at The City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

Published 1h ago

Nottingham — Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi sealed a 1-0 win with a second-half goal to lift the Midlands club off the foot of the Premier League table on Saturday.

A below-par Liverpool, seeking a third consecutive league win, could have few complaints as Forest produced a superb performance to earn their second win of the season.

Juergen Klopp's side were off the pace in the first half as a disciplined Forest side knocked them out of their rhythm.

Forest went ahead in the 55th minute when Awoniyi poached a rebound after his initial effort struck the post.

The hosts were dangerous on the counter-attack and had several chances to give themselves some breathing space.

But they were indebted to keeper Dean Henderson who made a series of saves, the best coming in stoppage time when he somehow kept out a sensational Virgil van Dijk close-range header from a corner.

Forest held on and moved to 19th place with nine points from 12 games, one ahead of Leicester City.

Reuters

