WATCH: One Liverpool player refused to clap when Jurgen Klopp walked alone through guard of honour

Sunday was an emotional day for Liverpool and their fans as they bid farewell to manager Jurgen Klopp after nine years in charge of the Merseyside club. In nine years, Klopp led the reds to one Premier League title, an FA Cup win, and one Champions League triumph as he became the club’s most successful manager after the late Bob Paisley.

A number of guests, including South African comedian Trevor Noah, were present as the club said farewell to the German. It was a big deal for anyone connected to Liverpool. The club ended the season, and Klopp’s reign in style, beating 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Anfield. After the game, a number of club staff were presented with gifts, and a guard of honour was formed for them, including the manager.

The players forming the guard made an effort to clap their hands for each and every staff member, but misfiring Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez decided he had had enough, and stopped clapping when the boss walked through. Klopp enjoyed walking through the guard so much that he went around and walked a second time. Again, the Uruguayan was unmoved. Every player clapped as Klopp made his way through the guard of honour. All except one. The same player that couldn't have looked less interested during his final post-match team talk. pic.twitter.com/OypqO6Dolj — matt (@ynwamatt) May 19, 2024 Nunez came off the bench on Sunday and did absolutely nothing, keeping his torrid run of form going. He has recorded zero goals in his last 10 appearances during the season.

The 24-year-old has been so poor this season, he found the back of the net just 11 times, and was often blamed by fans for the club falling out of the title race with Manchester City and Arsenal. Criticism from fans has also led to speculation he will follow Klopp out of the club. That speculation was given some legs earlier this month when he deleted all Liverpool-related photos from his official Instagram page.