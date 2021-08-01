SportSoccerPremier League
FILE - Brighton's South African striker Percy Tau. Photo: Clive Brunskill/AFP
WATCH: Percy Tau dazzles in pre-season game for Brighton & Hove Albion

By Mihlali Baleka Time of article published 4h ago

Percy Tau scored a wonderful first goal at English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion during their 3 -1 win in a pre-season friendly away to Luton Town on Saturday. This was an exceptional strike that had the club asking: “Is it the first of many?”

Tau was a second half substitute. But he showed his scoring prowess in the 76th minute after receiving a pass close to the centre-line before racing his way into Luton’s box where he sold his marker a dummy before slotting home with his right foot.

This was the third and winning goal for the Seagulls. Showing a clip of Tau's goal on their social media platforms, the club captioned: “The first of many? What a goal, @PercyMuziTau!”. This was Tau’s first goal since returning to the Seagulls this year.

Tau’s teammate Enock Mwepu, who hails from Zambia, also took to his Twitter account to congratulate the ‘Lion of Judah’, tweeting: "First of many to come, proud of my mudala @PercyMuziTau for your first goal of the club, that was brilliant.”

Indeed, Tau, including many a South African, will be hoping that was “the first of many to come”. The 27-year-old struggled in his first six months at Brighton, making six appearances and registering only one assist in all competitions last term.

