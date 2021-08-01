WATCH: Percy Tau dazzles in pre-season game for Brighton & Hove Albion

Tau was a second half substitute. But he showed his scoring prowess in the 76th minute after receiving a pass close to the centre-line before racing his way into Luton’s box where he sold his marker a dummy before slotting home with his right foot.

Percy Tau scored a wonderful first goal at English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion during their 3 -1 win in a pre-season friendly away to Luton Town on Saturday. This was an exceptional strike that had the club asking: “Is it the first of many?”

The first of many? 😏



What a goal, @PercyMuziTau22! ⚡️🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/AUCG5grZfq — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 31, 2021

This was the third and winning goal for the Seagulls. Showing a clip of Tau's goal on their social media platforms, the club captioned: “The first of many? What a goal, @PercyMuziTau!”. This was Tau’s first goal since returning to the Seagulls this year.

First of many to come ⚽️,proud of my mudala 😅@percymuzitau22 for your first goal of the club, that was brilliant 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🤝![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#BolaNaLesa🤲![CDATA[]]>🏻#The Seagulls 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NEkmuD9xM0 — Enock Mwepu (@EnockMwepu45) July 31, 2021

Tau’s teammate Enock Mwepu, who hails from Zambia, also took to his Twitter account to congratulate the ‘Lion of Judah’, tweeting: "First of many to come, proud of my mudala @PercyMuziTau for your first goal of the club, that was brilliant.”

Indeed, Tau, including many a South African, will be hoping that was “the first of many to come”. The 27-year-old struggled in his first six months at Brighton, making six appearances and registering only one assist in all competitions last term.