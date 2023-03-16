WATCH: Petty Woman - Pep Guardiola says Manchester City has failed after ‘idol’ Julia Roberts snub

Johannesburg - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sarcastically stated that his time at the club has been a complete failure after Hollywood star Julia Roberts visited rivals Manchester United in 2016. The Spanish coach quipped that he will always be a failure at Manchester City even if he brings three consecutive Champions League trophies to the Etihad - because his team were once snubbed by his long-time idol Roberts.

A clearly jovial Guardiola spoke to the media following his side’s hammering of German side Leipzig 7-0 in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounter. When questioned about his time at City and whether or not winning the Champions League would suggest a failure in his time, the former Barcelona man took an unexpected comedic route, revealing one of his worst disappointments during his time at the Citizens.

"I'm a failure... Julia Roberts went to see Man Utd, not us!" 💔



Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts is one of his three idols, and that he'll never get over the actress going to see his city rivals when she visited Manchester 😔 pic.twitter.com/arRsfgNqsS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2023 Guardiola revealed that Roberts is one of his three idols, alongside golf legend Tiger Woods and NBA great Michael Jordan, and subsequently claimed he will always be a failure at City as Roberts chose to visit Old Trafford instead of the Etihad when she travelled to England in 2016. "I am a failure in the Champions League," Guardiola told reporters: "If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

"Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right? "And she went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us.

"Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had."