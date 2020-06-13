WATCH: Prince William tells Aubameyang to join Aston Villa

CAPE TOWN – The future king of the United Kingdom has advices Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave Arsenal for Aston Villa.

Speaking to a number of Arsenal players and manager Mikel Arteta during a video chat, Prince William, a lifelong Aston Villa fan, jokingly urged the Gabon international to ditch the Gunners and move to Villa Park.

According to reports in England, Aubameyang’s future in West London remains unclear, and Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have emerged as the favourites to snatch him away from the Emirates.

“I just want to say Pierre, I hope you’re at Aston Villa next year,” the Duke of Cambridge said to the Arsenal captain.

“I’ve got to put that in there, just in case. Mikel and I will have some words later,” he continued.