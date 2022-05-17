WATCH: Quinton Fortune runs it back at Old Trafford, this time with a different challenge and foot

Cape Town - Former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United legend Quinton Fortune graced the Old Trafford pitch for seven years in a successful period for the club between 1999 to 2006. The marauding midfielder played an integral role in an often star studded United line up. He recently laced up his boot on the pitch he made his mark and ran it back for the camera one more time, engaging in an all too familiar crossbar challenge and nailing it with his 'weaker' right foot.

Fortune drove three shots onto the crossbar with ease. He then walked off the pitch as if disgusted by the skill he still harbours even at the the age of 44 before captioning his video "Practice makes Permanent " on his Twitter account. The Cape Town- born player won three Premier League titles with United, making 126 appearances playing in either left-wing, left-back and central midfield positions. Practice makes permanent. Terry Venables pic.twitter.com/2K3JrbI8lM — Quinton Fortune ️ (@QuintonFortune) May 15, 2022 Fortune, who is now based in Cheshire, England has been working tirelessly to attain his coaching badges and he continues to pursue his dream of being a manager and having recently passed his UEFA pro - licence, it seems to be a matter of time before he graces the touchline on the biggest stage.