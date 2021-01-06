WATCH: Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign Jack Grealish

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to sign Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish.

The England midfielder has been central in Villa’s push up the Premier League table, and has been constantly linked with a move to the Manchester-club for a number of seasons.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents Five, he said: “I don’t care if Pogba goes or not, Grealish is my man!

“I’ve known this guy since he was in his early teens. He came to my restaurant in Manchester actually to watch a game and I got him some tickets. Great kid, great family. Loves his football,” said the former England international.

“What you don’t see is the hard work behind closed doors, the attention to detail, the way he trains and changed his regime. He’s looked at himself and what can I do better? I’ve heard from a lot of people that’s he’s diligent with everything he does off the pitch to where he’s now. We’re seeing results week in, week out now.