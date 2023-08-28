This is after the club’s fans adopted his song Angels, and gave it a Spursy twist to serenade new manager Ange Postecoglou, who’s been a hit since moving to north London from Scottish champions Celtic.

Spurs have been impressive under Postecoglou - the Premier League’s first Australian manager - and currently find themselves third on the table after three matches. Their exciting brand of attacking football has delighted fans and pundits alike, and has been dubbed “AngeBall”.

Impressed with the club’s form, Spurs fans have re-jigged one of Williams’ most famous songs and turned it into a club anthem praising Postecoglou.

“And through it all we’ll play the way we want to with big Ange Postecoglou whether I am right or wrong, it’s big Ange ball. So you can keep your Pochettino Conte and Mourinho and even Cristian Gross cos everywhere we go I’m loving big Ange instead.”

The song references former Spurs managers Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Christian Gross, who all failed to deliver.