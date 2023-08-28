British superstar Robbie Williams is a Tottenham Hotspur fan now.
This is after the club’s fans adopted his song Angels, and gave it a Spursy twist to serenade new manager Ange Postecoglou, who’s been a hit since moving to north London from Scottish champions Celtic.
Spurs have been impressive under Postecoglou - the Premier League’s first Australian manager - and currently find themselves third on the table after three matches. Their exciting brand of attacking football has delighted fans and pundits alike, and has been dubbed “AngeBall”.
One of their wins was a massive 2-0 win over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United. And this past weekend, Spurs proved there is live without Harry Kane when they beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Impressed with the club’s form, Spurs fans have re-jigged one of Williams’ most famous songs and turned it into a club anthem praising Postecoglou.
“And through it all we’ll play the way we want to with big Ange Postecoglou whether I am right or wrong, it’s big Ange ball. So you can keep your Pochettino Conte and Mourinho and even Cristian Gross cos everywhere we go I’m loving big Ange instead.”
The song references former Spurs managers Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Christian Gross, who all failed to deliver.
Tottenham fans have come up with this brilliant chant for their Aussie manager, to the tune of Robbie Williams' "Angels", ahead of tomorrow's early kickoff at Bournemouth
So impressed was Williams by the Spurs song that he himself sang the version in a video posted on his official Instagram page.
“I guess I’m a Spurs fan now, then,” quipped Williams after his rendition of the song.
The big Australian, who last season won the Scottish Premiership with Celtic, will be hoping to become the first Spurs manager to win a trophy since the club won the League Cup under Juande Ramos 15 years ago.
