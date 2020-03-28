WATCH: The business of playing football is far from Klopp's thoughts

Jurgen Klopp has admitted the challenge of preparing Liverpool to face Atletico Madrid was like nothing he has ever experienced as the coronavirus pandemic swept the Spanish capital. Liverpool’s manager spoke for the first time yesterday, through a video link on the club’s official website, about this time of crisis. The business of playing football, he stressed, is far from his thoughts. Klopp relayed his admiration for NHS staff and said he was moved to tears by a video sent to him of people outside an intensive care unit singing You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Liverpool’s last game was the 3-2 defeat by Atletico in the Champions League last 16. It took place on the day that all schools and universities were closed in Madrid, yet 3,000 Atletico fans were able to travel to Anfield to watch the game.

‘It was really strange to prepare for that game,’ said Klopp.

‘I usually don’t struggle with things around me. I can build barriers, but in that moment it was really difficult.

‘On the Wednesday we had the game and I loved what I saw from the boys. It was a really, really good performance other than the result.

‘On the Friday when we arrived at training it was already clear it was not a session — it was more of a meeting. We had a lot of things to talk about that I’d never thought about in my life.’ Liverpool’s players have not been back to Melwood for a fortnight and the club have devised a fitness and nutrition plan to keep the squad ticking over, but Klopp said: ‘Nobody knows exactly how it will go, so the only way was to make sure everything was sorted — as much as we can in our little space.’

Daily Mail