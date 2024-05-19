WATCH: Trevor Noah in attendance as Liverpool beat Wolves in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell

Jurgen Klopp was given a heartfelt reception by home fans at Anfield as he walked out for his final match as Liverpool manager on Sunday. South African comedian Trevor Noah was one of the guests who were present for the German’s farewell clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Klopp 🤝 @Trevornoah pic.twitter.com/HkEga2b4Kc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2024 The game went as planned for the Merseysiders as they beat Wolves 2-0. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 34th minute and Jarell Quansah netted six minutes later for the Reds, who ended the season in third place. As a result, they brought down the curtain on his nine-year reign in charge in style.

He established himself as a club great by winning the team's first Premier League title for 30 years in 2020, a year after leading the team to Champions League glory. Klopp also lifted the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at the club. The charismatic 56-year-old has a strong bond with Liverpudlians, who embraced his passionate personality and this was reflected in the embraces he exchanged with staff while waiting in the tunnel on Sunday.

As he took the pitch, Klopp received a standing ovation from Liverpool fans, who used cards to create a "Jurgen" mosaic, with many holding scarves bearing his image. Fans held aloft cards making a heart shape in the colours of the German flag and Klopp stood in silence as supporters sang "You'll Never Walk Alone". When Klopp made the bombshell announcement of his decision to leave in January, his side were chasing a quadruple.