WATCH: Ugly scenes as Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is attacked by Spurs fan after derby

London — Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said some of the shine had been taken off the Gunners' 2-0 win at Tottenham after he was kicked in the back by a Spurs supporter after full-time. Ramsdale made a number of crucial saves to help Arsenal move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with their first away league win against their local rivals since 2014.

Absolutely disgusting how Aaron Ramsdale is treated in this video. @FA Protect your players. pic.twitter.com/9K9HDway55 — george (@StokeyyG2) January 15, 2023 The supporter leapt onto the advertising boards at the side of the pitch to kick out at the England international after Ramsdale celebrated in front of the stand behind his goal and exchanged words with Tottenham forward Richarlison.

"The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game," Ramsdale told Sky Sports. "I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back.

"It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened. "It is a sour taste but I'm sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room."

