Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Ugly scenes as Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is attacked by Spurs fan after derby

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale clashes with Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero after their match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale clashes with Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero after their match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

London — Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said some of the shine had been taken off the Gunners' 2-0 win at Tottenham after he was kicked in the back by a Spurs supporter after full-time.

Ramsdale made a number of crucial saves to help Arsenal move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with their first away league win against their local rivals since 2014.

Story continues below Advertisement

The supporter leapt onto the advertising boards at the side of the pitch to kick out at the England international after Ramsdale celebrated in front of the stand behind his goal and exchanged words with Tottenham forward Richarlison.

More on this

"The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game," Ramsdale told Sky Sports.

"I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened.

"It is a sour taste but I'm sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room."

Story continues below Advertisement

Spurs defender Eric Dier, who had his own confrontation with a fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2020, said the incident was "unacceptable."

AFP

Related Topics:

Arsenal FCEPLTottenhamSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP