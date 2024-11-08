WATCH: West Ham’s hilarious TikTok videos have fans convinced their admin is South African

South Africans believe that West Ham United’s TikTok social media manager may originally be from Mzansi. The speculation about the roots of the Hammers’ TikTok administrator comes after their page, which boasts more than six million followers, shared several videos containing authentically South African phrases and music.

#payet #whuafrica ♬ original sound - Keynesian90 @westham The only valid reaction to Payet's goal catalogue 🤯 #westham In one of the videos showcasing Dimitri Payet’s stunning goal collection, a voice in the background can be heard reacting to the goals in Setswana, saying “Yoh, oja monate mos” (you’re eating nice). In another video showing Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot missing a clear-cut chance against them, the hilarious interview of former Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane saying “Football can kill you, a real death,” is heard.

Mzansi fans, reacting to the videos that have since gone viral, took to the comments section and speculated that the social media manager was from South Africa. #whuafrica ♬ original sound - michelle💓 @westham Not a great day at the office 🫣 #westham Ukho JR, reacting to the video, said the admin was definitely South African.

“Will say it for the third time now this admin is a South African” he posted on the comments section.“ Bokang jokingly urged the admin to return home early for the December holidays so they could open his box of Choice Assorted biscuits. “Admin Come Home, We Wanna Open Ama Choice Assorted Early This Year.”

Selborn Quinton hilariously claimed that the account was being run by a Tsonga guy. “Guy’s West Ham’s social media is run by Tsonga guy from SA no way this is too much shoutout!” Meanwhile octaviakomtriktu Jokingly asked the administrator to come back early home as Load shedding was now a thing of the past.