WATCH: When it rains, it pours at Manchester United’s ‘Theatre of Streams’

As crushing, although not surprising, as Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Premier League title-chasers Arsenal was at Old Trafford on Sunday, thousands of fans had to contend with a section of the stand which was pouring with rain through the roof. Though the unfortunate fans were in a covered area of the stands, rainwater could be seen gushing down from the top of the stadium with rain water as a leak somewhere in the roof was the cause.

The loss to Arsenal, was United’s 14th of their league campaign to go with their six draws and 16 victories. With two matches remaining, United find themselves in eighth place on the log, three points behind Chelsea and Newcastle in seventh and sixth place on the log respectively. Warning: strong language

Leaky defence, leaky stadium It’s ironic that Old Trafford should be battling a leak in its roof, as United’s defence has also been leaky this season as they’ve conceded a staggering 56 goals for a goal difference of -4. In comparison, Arsenal have conceded exactly half the number of goals from 37 games this season. They’ve also scored 37 more goals than United’s blunt attack. As it stands, the fifth place finisher on the English Premier League table will qualify for the Europa League, and the team that finishes sixth will be exempt into the Europa Conference League.