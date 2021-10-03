Watford sack manager Xisco Munoz

The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the Premier League table having collected just seven points from their opening seven games.

London – Watford on Sunday announced the sacking of head coach Xisco Munoz after a poor start to the Premier League season.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said in a statement.

Munoz took charge at Vicarage Road in December and successfully guided the club back to the top flight with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season.

The statement added: "The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.